Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Prospect Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
701 Dallas St.
York, PA
Emma Mortorff


1929 - 2019
Emma Mortorff Obituary
Emma Mortorff

Dallastown - Emma L. (Furst) Mortorff, 90 of Dallastown passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at ManorCare South in York. She was the beloved wife of Lloyd M. Mortorff, Sr., with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.

Born January 16, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Bertha May Catherine (Shue) Furst.

Emma is remembered as youthful and athletic. She was an avid horseshoe and ping-pong player. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and her faith, and was a very active member at Prospect Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

In addition to her husband, Lloyd, Mrs. Mortorff is survived by 5 sons: Lloyd M. Mortorff, Jr (Barbara) of York, Leroy E. Mortorff (Sherry) of Dallastown, Richard A, Mortorff (the late Linda) of Thomasville, Glenn D. Mortorff (Karen) of York and Troy S. Mortorff (Denise) of York; 1 son-in law, Jarrad Grove of York; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mortorff, her daughter, Jean Grove, as well as 12 siblings.

A memorial service to celebrate Emma's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 19th at Prospect Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses; 701 Dallas St.; York, PA 17403 with Elder David Gebhard officiating.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Prospect Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at the above address.

Arrangements are under direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019
