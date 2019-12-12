|
Emory M. "Butch" Wilt, Jr.
York - Emory M. "Butch" Wilt, Jr., 89, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Manor Care, South. He was the devoted husband of Isabelle M. (Elicker) Wilt, with whom they celebrated 70 years of marriage on January 15, 2019.
Mr. Wilt was born in East Berlin, May 24, 1930, son of the late Emory M. Wilt, Sr. and Eliza M. (Burkheimer) Wilt Nickey and stepfather, Monroe Nickey.
Butch served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a truck driver for the former York Casket Co., from which he retired after 38 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, York.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Joy and Paula; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister Ruthanna Krout; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Viola Wilt and a brother, Kurvin Wilt.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. Officiating will be his pastor, Gregory Wahlberg. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in St. Paul's Red Run Church Cemetery, East Berlin with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019