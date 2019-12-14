|
|
Emory S. Miller Jr.
Spring Grove - Emory S. Miller Jr., 93 of Spring Grove, died Friday December 13, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hanover. He was the husband of Mary M. (Hershberger) Miller, to whom he was married for 27 years on May 30th.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday December 20, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 2173 Stoverstown Rd. Spring Grove, PA with his Pastor Daniel B. Ebersol and Rev. David Martin officiating. Burial will be in North Codorus Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Spring Grove. Viewings will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the church.
Mr. Miller was born in North Codorus Township and was a son of Emory S. Miller Sr. and Carrie (Keeny) Miller.
He was a self-employed farmer and truck driver, having hauled lime for many local farmers for most of his life.
He was a member of the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, Bird In Hand, PA.
In addition to his wife Mary, Emory leaves two sons, Emory S. Miller III and his wife Debra of Spring Grove, and Paul C. Miller and his wife Shelly of Wellsville; 3 grandchildren Paul Miller Jr., Rebecca Gerfertz, and Ethan Miller; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie M. (Reimold) Miller; a granddaughter Chereé Shontz; and by three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird In Hand, PA 17505.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019