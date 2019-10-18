|
Eric C. Jackson, Sr.
Dover Twp. - Eric C. Jackson, Sr., age 68, of Dover Township, Dover, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence.
Born on April 1, 1951 in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Clifton C. and Alma C. (Vogt) Jackson. He retired as Superintendent from the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
Mr. Jackson is survived by two sons, Eric C. Jackson, Jr., and his significant other Latasha Young, of Dover and Colin A. Jackson, and his fiancé Amanda Braun, of Baltimore, Maryland; a daughter, Kate S. Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandchildren, Eric C. Jackson and Cecelia E. Jackson; and a brother, Clifton C. Jackson II of Baltimore, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019