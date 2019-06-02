|
Eric C.B. Marks
York - Eric Marks, 58, died unexpectedly on May 28, 2019 with his loving wife, Lynn, by his side. They were married for 19 years. His work on this earth was done and God knew he was at peace and ready for the next life.
Born on July 22, 1960, he was the son of Henry W. and the late Patricia A. (Timmerman) Marks. Eric loved building and built with pride and great accomplishment. He's a graduate of the Wilson Smith Academy. Eric was a dedicated, active member of the Zeredatha-White Rose #451 and a beautiful example of Freemason values; making a better man out of a good man, as Eric was also a builder of another sort, a builder of the spirit. He was a devoted husband, a loving son and son-in-law, a terrific brother, a kind and affectionate uncle and a generous and loyal friend. Eric's heart was as big as all the outdoors, which he enjoyed with his friends on retreats and kayaking. He loved his dogs as they loved him.
Eric is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lynn; father, Henry W. Marks; in-laws, Terry and Doris Robertson; sister, Donnelly and husband, Sam; Brother Will and wife, Claudia; nephew, Eugene, and his many dear and loving friends of York and beyond. We will miss his warmth, his fun sense of humor and big hearted nature. He lived his life with great courage and great heart. We love you Eric.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road. A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences can be sent at Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019