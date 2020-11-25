Erik T. Smith



Airville - Erik T. Smith,45, entered into rest on Monday November 23, 2020 at his residence.



He was born May 6, 1975 in York. He was the son of Jeffry H. and Elaine C. Smith of Airville.



Erik worked as an associate for Walmart.



The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Texas Children's Hospital Office of Philanthropy Suite 5214, PO Box 300630, Houston TX 77230-0630 or to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. 26345 Network Place Chicago, Ill 60673-1263.









