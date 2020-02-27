|
|
Erma C. Zarfoss
Hellam - Erma C. Zarfoss, 99, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Walter F. Zarfoss.
Erma was born in York on July 9, 1920, daughter of the late Charles Beam, Sr. and Lottie Jane Frey.
Erma retired from Hellam Sewing Factory as a seamstress. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church since 1937. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, embroidery, and sewing. Most of all she loved the time spent with her family and friends.
Erma is survived by her grandson, Michael Sechrist and his wife, Beth of Hellam; granddaughter, Melody Schardt of Huntley, MT; five great grandchildren, Jonathan Schardt, Jesse Vendetti, Kenneth Sechrist, Troy Hemming, and Nicholas Hemming; five great great grandchildren; and her sister in law, Esther Beam. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marian E. Sechrist.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Vernon E. Shenberger officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Kreutz Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 126 E. Market St., Hellam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020