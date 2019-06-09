|
|
Erma J. Keintz
York - Erma J. Keintz, 70, entered into rest Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home following a courageous five year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Joseph O. Keintz for almost 49 years.
Mrs. Keintz was born April 1, 1949 in York, a daughter of the late Russell B. and Virginia Marie (Batton) Kelley. She was a 1967 graduate of York Suburban Senior High School and retired as a Lab Technician with York Hospital following 28 years of service. She had been employed at Freed and Bowers Insurance for 24 years.
She was a member of Vigilant Social Club, South End Social Club, and West York VFW Post 8951.
Erma is survived by her husband; siblings Patrick Kelley of Delaware; Clifford Kelley and his wife Sandra of York; Colleen Stahl of Berlin, NJ; Judy Strine of York; Kathy Hartman and her husband Steve of York; sisters-in-law Mary Anne (Keintz) Piascinski of Wrightsville and Patricia Keintz of York; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Betty Cuizio, Michael Kelley, and Ella Duttera.
In keeping with Erma's wishes, funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York. A celebration of life visitation will be held 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Hellam VFW Post 7045, 341 Yorkanna Rd. Hellam, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019