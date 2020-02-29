|
|
Erma K. Snyder
YORK - Erma (King) Snyder, 100, of York, formerly of Starview, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. For over 65 years she was the devoted and beloved wife of Gerald Snyder who predeceased her.
Educated at Thompson Business School, she worked at the York County Courthouse, PA Dept. of Highways, McKay Company and York Machinery. Erma was a dedicated lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Starview, where she was a choir member for over 50 years, a Sunday School teacher, Council member and Church Secretary. She organized blood drives for the Red Cross at her church. Erma was a Girl Scout and Brownie Scout leader and was an early recycler, organizing paper drives each year. She was a volunteer for Lutheran Social Services and a docent at the Bonham House of the York County History Center. Adapting to changing technologies, Erma volunteered at Martin Library for over 35 years. Jerry and Erma had an adventurous passion for travel and had visited all 50 states and numerous other countries, including Russia, Israel, and Egypt, where they rode on camels and swam in the Mediterranean Sea. They also took each of their seven grandchildren, individually, on an Elderhostel Intergenerational trip. Applying her farming background, Erma had a green thumb and she and Jerry had beautiful gardens which provided all the vegetables, fruits and flowers for the family. Erma made many clothes for herself and her family and enjoyed creating different types of colorful needlework. She made a set of six Colonial American flags to celebrate the American Bicentennial.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Huber and her husband Carl, Suzanne Scarcella and her husband Gary and Robert Snyder and his wife Esther Trinidad and their families; two cousins and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Erma's life will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4600 North Sherman Street, Mount Wolf The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Brian A. McClinton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 4600 North Sherman Street, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347; Martin Library, 159 East Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive, 750 Kelly Drive, York, PA 17404.
Erma's family gratefully thanks the dedicated staff of Kelly Manor and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020