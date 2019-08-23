|
|
Erma M. (Heininger) Koons
York - Erma M. (Heininger) Koons, of York, went from life to Life Eternal on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 4:04 AM at Brunswick at Longstown at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late Lester L. Koons, who entered into rest on April 25, 2009.
She was born in Red Lion, on January 7, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Helen M. (Harman) Heininger. Erma was a cafeteria manager with the Dallastown School District, retiring in 1988, after many years of service. She was a very active and longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist (Stonepile) Church for 72 years, where she and her late husband where the church custodians for 25 years. She was a graduate of the Red Lion High School, Class of 1941. She was a member of AARP and loved spending time with her family.
Erma leaves her daughter, Holly A. Ellenberger of Fisherville, KY, three grandchildren, Mark E. Ellenberger and his wife Mary Jo of Windber, PA, Debbie L. Bechtol and her husband Jeff of Fort Thomas, KY, and Kim A. Duggar and her husband Moe of Nicholasville, KY, and great grandmother to six great grandchildren, Carter, Kyle, Andrew, Ryan, Lily Kate and Grace. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Heininger and her son in law, Donald J. Ellenberger who passed on August 29, 2017.
Viewing for Erma will be on Tuesday, August 27th, from 10-11 am at Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA. A Service of Honor and Praise for Erma will begin at 11 am at the church, with Rev. Daniel R. Moore, pastor of Guinston United Presbyterian Church in Airville, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Chapel Church (Heiland View) Cemetery at 2 pm on Tuesday, following the time of fellowship. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Bethlehem UM Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
We did not know that day, that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019