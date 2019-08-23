Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church
250 Bethlehem Church Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church
250 Bethlehem Church Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Chapel Church (Heiland View) Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Koons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma M. (Heininger) Koons


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma M. (Heininger) Koons Obituary
Erma M. (Heininger) Koons

York - Erma M. (Heininger) Koons, of York, went from life to Life Eternal on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 4:04 AM at Brunswick at Longstown at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late Lester L. Koons, who entered into rest on April 25, 2009.

She was born in Red Lion, on January 7, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Helen M. (Harman) Heininger. Erma was a cafeteria manager with the Dallastown School District, retiring in 1988, after many years of service. She was a very active and longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist (Stonepile) Church for 72 years, where she and her late husband where the church custodians for 25 years. She was a graduate of the Red Lion High School, Class of 1941. She was a member of AARP and loved spending time with her family.

Erma leaves her daughter, Holly A. Ellenberger of Fisherville, KY, three grandchildren, Mark E. Ellenberger and his wife Mary Jo of Windber, PA, Debbie L. Bechtol and her husband Jeff of Fort Thomas, KY, and Kim A. Duggar and her husband Moe of Nicholasville, KY, and great grandmother to six great grandchildren, Carter, Kyle, Andrew, Ryan, Lily Kate and Grace. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Heininger and her son in law, Donald J. Ellenberger who passed on August 29, 2017.

Viewing for Erma will be on Tuesday, August 27th, from 10-11 am at Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA. A Service of Honor and Praise for Erma will begin at 11 am at the church, with Rev. Daniel R. Moore, pastor of Guinston United Presbyterian Church in Airville, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Chapel Church (Heiland View) Cemetery at 2 pm on Tuesday, following the time of fellowship. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Bethlehem UM Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.

We did not know that day, that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now