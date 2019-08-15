|
|
Erma P. Wilson
Stewartstown - Erma P. Wilson, 100, of Stewartstown passed away peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury on Tuesday August 13. She was the loving wife of the late John Hyson Wilson.
Erma Wilson was born in May of 1919 to Harry and Gertrude (Hersey) Dellinger, and was one of 10 children. She was a homemaker tending to her 4 children, husband, and a produce stand on their family farm. Erma enjoyed sewing, flowers, birds, and completing puzzles. She was a member of the Fawn Grove Grange, and the Faith Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Fawn Grove. Although Erma was very kind and loving, she also had a competitive side often playing rousing games of 500, Rummikub, Scrabble, and Hand and Foot. She will be fondly remembered by her large family, friends, and church family.
Erma is survived by her four children Richard Wilson and his wife De Etta, Ronald Wilson and his wife Patricia, Glenda Bisker and her husband James, and Gloria Wolfe and her husband Jack; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way. In addition to her husband John and her parents, Erma is preceded in death by her 9 siblings.
A time of visitation will happen on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 12 PM until a service begins at 2 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA. Pastors Douglas Winward and Shane Bennett will officiate the service, with interment to follow at Round Hill Cemetery in Cross Roads.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Faith Orthodox Presbyterian Church at 405 North Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA 17321 in Erma's memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019