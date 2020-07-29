Erna C. GreeneWest Manchester Twp. - Erna Carol Greene, 88, of York, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brookeville, Maryland, passed away at 6:08pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Nat Greene for 58 years.Born in Bronx, New York on October 16, 1931, Erna was the daughter of the late Fanny and Max (Leibowitz) Weinraub. She was a 1949 graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School in Queens where she grew up. She was a devoted wife, a beloved sister, and an amazing mother and grammy with a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor.As a child, her family lived in Vancouver, Washington for a short stint as her dad served with the Merchant Marines. While her mother was very protective of the girls, Erna and her sister Sandy make their own fun and their close bond spanned their entire life. Summer vacations were spent with both families gathered in Poughkeepsie, NY each year. When the kids were grown, they still enjoy cruises and weekend escapes together. Even through the day she passed, Erna and Sandy spoke several times a day just to check in and keep in touch.Erna worked as a young adult, but stayed home once married, to raise their three children. She was a very active and involved mother, creating a home that was always the house where all the friends hung out…and she loved it! After the kids were grown, she worked as a teller in a local bank. In retirement, she and Nat volunteered for the Montgomery County police department for over 20 years and also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels in the Olney area. They loved going to musicals together at the Hippodrome in Baltimore. As a 3-time cancer survivor, she felt honored to speak to cancer patients going through what she had survived, to give them encouragement. Her quiet strength served her to the very end.Her biggest joy in life was spending time with family! Mrs. Greene will be missed by her surviving family; her twin sister, Sandy Schwartz of Poughkeepsie, NY, three children, Adam Greene (Gayle Newman) of Gaithersburg, MD, Stephen Greene (Pam Quinlan) of Ellicott City, MD and Robyn Pottorff (Brett Pottorff) of York, PA and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Dylan, Justin, and Quinn.The funeral was a private ceremony in Poughkeepsie New York, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Her love of animals gave her great comfort and joy.