Ernest "Ernie" Augustus Harrison Jr, 85, of York Township, passed to higher ground on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Roxbury (Boston), Massachusetts on May 25, 1934, a child of the late Ernest Augustus Harrison, Sr and Muriel Powers Harrison. He was a practicing Catholic.
He attended Boston University to obtain the BS in Chemistry. He moved to Maryland to attend the University of Maryland to obtain his MS in Chemistry, graduating in 1962. Ernie then completed his PhD in Chemistry in 1966. He taught for three years at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, before moving to York to teach at Penn State York for 34 years. He was active in leadership and research at Penn State York and was given the Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1988. He was an avid racquetball player.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lindy; and his loving son, Stephen.
A celebratory gathering will be held in his birth month of May. His family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at The Haven at Springwood for their excellent care over the last six months.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020