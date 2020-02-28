Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Ernest L. "Ernie" Caslow


1940 - 2020
Ernest L. "Ernie" Caslow Obituary
Ernest L. "Ernie" Caslow

Spring Grove - Ernest L. "Ernie" Caslow, 79, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Godo) Caslow, with whom he celebrated a 60th Wedding Anniversary on December 24th.

Ernie was born March 14, 1940 to the late Edward L. and Ruth H. (Brodbeck) Caslow.

He was a truck driver for most of his life, driving for Emory Miller Trucking, Lake Asphalt and Petroleum Co. and retired from Bulk Material Transfer Company.

He loved spending time with his family, who meant everything to him. He enjoyed going to Lake Marburg, taking drives to Gettysburg and Ocean City MD. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed Western Movies. He loved eating, especially PA Dutch foods.

He leaves three children, Judy A. Abel (Ron) of Seven Valleys, Jim L. Caslow (Jolene) of York, and Jen L. Ferree (Neil) of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Darlene M. Strayer of St. Augustine, FL and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson.

All services will be private.

A special thank you to Hospice and Community Care for the care and support shown to the them.

The family request no flowers, memorial contributions may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
