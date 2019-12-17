|
Ernest Leroy Weire
York - Ernest Leroy Weire, 86, of York passed away, Monday, December 16, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Helen M. (McClane) Weire to whom he was married for 62 years.
Born November 9, 1933 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elenora (Fetrow) Weire.
He was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and began employment at Acco. He entered the Army in 1954 and served his Country until 1956. After his service, he continued employment with Acco, retiring after 45 years with the company.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling to spring training, weekend baseball games, West York sports and was a lifelong New York Yankees and Penn State football fan. He enjoyed reading, had a great sense of humor and focused on family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he leaves behind two sons and one daughter; Daniel J. Weire and wife Cathy of Marietta, Steven M. Weire and Erin R. Weire both of Dover; three grandchildren; Tiffany A. Bianco, Timothy J. Weire and wife Kristin and Stephen M. Weire; 3 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren and a sister, Nancy M. Fullerton and her husband Walter of Emigsville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Emig.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market Street, York. A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
