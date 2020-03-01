|
Ernest Stump
Dallastown - Ernest D. Stump, 90 of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Beulah J. "Sis" (Dietz) Stump, whom he married on December 9, 1950.
Born May 13, 1929 in Dallastown, he was a son of the late Henry J. and Stella G. (Keener) Stump.
Ernest was a 1946 graduate of Dallastown High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. His duties carried him to Guam, and to Korea with the 323 Engineer Corp. His patriotism and love of country remained of high importance his entire life. He was also a proud member of the Dallastown American Legion and the East Berlin V.F.W.
As a man of many mechanical talents, Ernest had a strong work ethic and earned the respect of his many colleagues at Red Lion Cabinet, Lok-Box, Inc. and Beau Products of East Berlin, from which he retired. He also excelled at and enjoyed the hobby of woodworking, especially crafting beautiful things for his family.
Most important to Mr. Stump was his faith. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown where he served for many years on the church council and on the property committee performing repairs and updating the church building and grounds.
In addition to his wife, Ernest is survived by his daughter, Deborah Stough and her husband, John of Seven Valleys, his son, Matthew Stump and his wife, Sally of Littleton, Colorado; 4 grandchildren: Erin Hennessey and her husband, Ryan of Kansas, Ben Stump and his fiancé, Katie Brewer of Colorado, Gabe Stump of New York and Kevin Stough and his wife, Brett of York; 1 great grandson, Connor Hennessey as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Glenn, Clair, Gloria and Dale.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ernest Stump will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church; 126 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 with Pastor Patti Bream officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Jacobus with military honors rendered by the Dallastown American Legion Post #605 Honor Guard. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Saturday at the church from 10am until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Sprenkle Drive; 1801 Folkemer Cir.; York, PA 17404 or to Christ Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020