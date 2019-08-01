|
Ernest W. Hake, Jr.
Windsor - Ernest "Ernie" W. Hake, Jr., of Windsor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 8:20 am at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg, at the age of 72. He was the husband of Shirley L. (Crumbling) Hake of Windsor to whom he married on June 10, 1967, celebrating 52 blessed years together with his bride Shirley.
He was born on March 1, 1947 and was the eldest son of the late Ernest W. and Mildred A. (Keener) Hake. Ernie was a graduate of the Red Lion Area High School, class of 1965, where he was known to be quite the jokester. He worked most of his life for the McCrory Company as a fork lift operator and he retired from Bosch Security Systems in Lancaster. He was a Master Mason of Red Lion Lodge #649, F&AM, an avid golfer, a classic car enthusiast and always the quiet joker. Ernie was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church in East Prospect.
Besides his loving wife, Shirley, Ernie leaves his daughter, Katrina (Hake) Halk, and her husband David, of Mechanicsburg, a niece, Christine (Hake) Owen of Jacksonville, FL., his two grandchildren, who loving referred to him as Uncle Grandpa, Andrew and Mikayla Owen, both of Jacksonville, FL., and a sister-in-law, Jeanie Hake of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Darryl Hake.
Cremation took place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Memorial Service of Honor and Praise will be on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11 am at the funeral home, with his pastor, Rev. Franklin N. Miller, officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories of Ernie from 10-11 am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in YOUR HEART.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be offered to: , GPA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019