My heart is beyond broken. I’m a bit lost without my dear sweet long time friend. Blossom as I knew you through my mom Ursula. I will remember so many great times. Sharing conversations that included anything and everything from religion to politics to family and friends, etc. Thank you for sharing so many holidays and gatherings with me! I have been so blessed to have you to call friend but we both felt like family. You were like a second mother to me. I am grateful for every precious moment I spent with you even on the phone. I miss you so much right now. I pray that God blesses you with eternal love and peace and that my memories hold me together until we meet again my true friend. Goodnight my sweet Angel. I love you very much. ❤ Tari

Tari Hennessy

Friend