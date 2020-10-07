1/1
Ernestine Hoff
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Hoff

Wellsville - Dr. Ernestine Hoff of Wellsville, Pennsylvania, was born on May 13, 1927 in Ann Arbor, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry B. Hoff and Barbara F. Hoff of Wellsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of the Montrose School, Essex Fells, New Jersey and was the valedictorian of her class. She was a graduate of Wilson College. She was the recipient at Wilson College of the Buchanan Medal, the highest (humanitarian) award to a graduating senior. The medial is inscribed, "Write me as one who loves his fellow man." She received her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She received her Doctor of Education Degree from Columbia University where she was elected to Kappa Delta Pi, international honor society in education. She enjoyed being the recipient of two Ivy League Degrees from University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.

She taught at Westtown School, Westtown, Pennsylvania and while there was named the senior yearbook dedicatee. She taught also at Friends' Central School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was Chairman of the Department of Music. She also taught at Collegiate School in New York City, New York, the oldest independent school in the country, founded in 1628 by the Dutch settlers. She was the first female Department Chairman in the history of the prestigious all-boys school, the first Chairman of the Music Department and the first Chairman of the Arts Department. While at Collegiate School, she was elected an Honorary Member of Cum Laude Society, national honor society for independent schools. She was also awarded the Wilson Parkhill Fellowship (for faculty) for study and travel in England and Austria. At Collegiate School, she was also a senior yearbook dedicatee. Also, at Collegiate School, she taught the sons of numerous national and international celebrities. In 2009, she was recognized by the Collegiate School Alumni Association as an outstanding former faculty member. She was the third woman to be so recognized and the first living woman to be so recognized. Dr. Hoff was a civilian employee overseas of the Special Services of the Department of the Army. She worked first in Germany as a Recreation Director, later in Korea as an Entertainment Director. In these positions, she received a letter of Commendation and a letter of Outstanding Performance.

She was Director of Music at St. James Lutheran Church, York, Pennsylvania and St. John's Episcopal Church, York, Pennsylvania. Upon her retirement from St. James Lutheran Church, she was named Music Director Emerita, with all the rights and privileges pertaining thereto. Dr. Hoff was the composer of a great deal of music in many different genres. She wrote and directed the music for five full-length musical shows, and numerous shorter musical plays, with a specialty in writing music to be performed by children. She also wrote the book and lyrics for a number of these musical plays.

She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, York, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the York Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and a member of the Executive Board. She was a member, also President, of the York Branch, National League of American Pen Women. She was a member of the Executive Board of the York Symphony Association. She was a charter member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the Saint James Seniors, Saint James Lutheran Church, York, Pennsylvania and The Art Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She was proud of having espoused the causes of civil, ethnic and religious rights a generation before it became politically correct to do so.

Dr. Hoff was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Charles F. Hoff of Wellsville, Pennsylvania and Henry B. Hoff, Jr. of Souderton, Pennsylvania. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Hoerle of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Joanna Johnston of New London, New Hampshire. She is survived also by two nephews, eight nieces and seven grand-nephews and nieces.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Warrington Friends Cemetery, Wellsville, Pennsylvania . Future services will be held at a date to be announced. Please check back on the funeral home website for future services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the All Saints Fund, St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Warrington Friends Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 6, 2020
&quot;Blossom&quot; and friends of the &quot;Free Spirit Watercolor&quot; artists; Jeanne Hartman, teacher<br />Christmas, 2016<br />
"Blossom" was one of the original "Free Spirit Watercolor" artists. This is a photo of her fellow artists at a Christmas luncheon. All her friends in Jeanne Hartman's watercolor class loved her. She was a creative lady and her wonderful poetry and original Christmas cards inspired us. God has blessed us Blossom, with your presence and beautiful soul. Love you Blossom. Soar with the Angels.
Linda Young
October 6, 2020
My heart is beyond broken. I’m a bit lost without my dear sweet long time friend. Blossom as I knew you through my mom Ursula. I will remember so many great times. Sharing conversations that included anything and everything from religion to politics to family and friends, etc. Thank you for sharing so many holidays and gatherings with me! I have been so blessed to have you to call friend but we both felt like family. You were like a second mother to me. I am grateful for every precious moment I spent with you even on the phone. I miss you so much right now. I pray that God blesses you with eternal love and peace and that my memories hold me together until we meet again my true friend. Goodnight my sweet Angel. I love you very much. ❤ Tari
Tari Hennessy
Friend
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Connie Livingston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved