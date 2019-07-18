Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Ave
York, PA
View Map
Ernestine P. Griffith


1958 - 2019
Ernestine P. Griffith Obituary
Ernestine P. Griffith

York - Ernestine P. Griffith, 61, passed away July 7, 2019. Born on February 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Leana Griffith.

Ernestine leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Shannon Griffith and Shawn Griffith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave. York, Pa 17401. Pastor Adrian Boxley will be officiating. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019
