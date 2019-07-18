|
Ernestine P. Griffith
York - Ernestine P. Griffith, 61, passed away July 7, 2019. Born on February 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Leana Griffith.
Ernestine leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Shannon Griffith and Shawn Griffith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave. York, Pa 17401. Pastor Adrian Boxley will be officiating. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019