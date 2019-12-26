|
|
Ervin S. Stabley
Newberry Twp - Ervin S. "Sonny" Stabley, age 79, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 7:23 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Rosalie G. (Moomaw) Stabley.
Born September 25, 1940 in York, he was a son of the late Elmer W. and Catherine L. (Glatfelter) Stabley.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Stabley is survived by a daughter, Wanda L. Claybaugh, and her husband Paul; a son, Ricky L. Stabley, and his wife Suzanne; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019