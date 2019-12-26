Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Stabley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin S. Stabley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin S. Stabley Obituary
Ervin S. Stabley

Newberry Twp - Ervin S. "Sonny" Stabley, age 79, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 7:23 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Rosalie G. (Moomaw) Stabley.

Born September 25, 1940 in York, he was a son of the late Elmer W. and Catherine L. (Glatfelter) Stabley.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Stabley is survived by a daughter, Wanda L. Claybaugh, and her husband Paul; a son, Ricky L. Stabley, and his wife Suzanne; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now