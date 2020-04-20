Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Essa Leese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essa F. Leese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essa F. Leese Obituary
Essa F. Leese

Hanover - Essa F. (Laughman) Leese, 91, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late John C. Leese, Sr, who died January 16, 2002.

Essa was born November 20, 1928, in Berwick Twp., the daughter of the late Roy A. and Anna (Brown) Laughman.

Essa was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of The Brethren in Spring Grove.

Essa is survived by five daughters, Dixie Kessel and her husband Donald of New Oxford, Wanda Wallen and her husband Mike of Abbottstown, Sandra Duttera and her husband Allen of Abbottstown, Phyllis Duncan and her husband Joel of Abbottstown, and Gwendolyn Lawrence and her husband Edward of McSherrystown, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, and a sister, Bernice Wright and her husband Jim of Hanover. She was predeceased by a son, John C. Leese, Jr, two grandchildren, Rhonda Little and Lonny Downin, Jr, a brother, Kenneth Laughman, and a sister, Naomi Hippensteel.

Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -