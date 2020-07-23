Estelle Miller
Seattle - Estelle Miller, 83, of Seattle (formerly York), died Saturday, July 11 with her daughters by her side.
Estelle was born June 16, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Marcus and Geraldine (Kessler) Friedman.
She was preceded in death by our dear old dad Fred Miller and leaves behind three daughters, Geri Miller of Los Angeles, CA, Julie Miller of Seattle, WA and Jane Hashash and her husband Asher of Renton, WA. Her two grandchildren, Avi and Noam Hashash loved her and already miss trash-talking #45 with her. She's also missed by her brother Sig Friedman of New York City. Honestly, she's missed by anyone who ever knew her including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Many of our friends have expressed that sitting around our kitchen table with my mom is among their happiest memories. And we didn't even have good snacks. Celery with peanut butter anyone?
"We all loved Estie!" "Whenever I saw Estie she had a smile on her face!"
She graduated from William Penn Senior High School and attended Penn State. Though she never graduated due to the untimely death of her mother, her intelligence and wit were apparent to all.
It's a funny world where men with mediocre or worse intellects become presidents and smart women sell menswear at J.C. Penney. She was damn good at it, though, and her customers and co-workers adored her.
She was the most supportive mother and encouraged us to do whatever we wanted. Her superpower was her crazy hearing undiminished by age; she could hear the faintest whisper not meant for her from 40 feet away. She loved Gregory Peck, Michael Buble and Bruce Springsteen and knew more about pop culture than two of her three children. Inexplicably, after more than fifty years of NOT watching football with our dad, she became a Seahawks fan after moving to Seattle and loved to cheer on Russell Wilson. Change is possible, people!
To honor her dear memory, feel free to make a donation to the ACLU, Jewish Family Services, any progressive candidate running for office this year, or your favorite social justice organization.
And eat ice cream! And vote...for the candidate of HER choice. Let us know if you need any guidance.
She will be buried in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery (thank you Butterworth Funeral Home in Seattle and Geiple Funeral Home in Glen Rock) with a memorial hopefully next year or whenever it is safe to travel and gather.
