Esther I. BeamYork - Esther I. (Knaub) Beam, 91, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.She was the wife of the late Charles Beam, Jr.Esther was born in York on September 7, 1929, daughter of the late Samuel E. and Alfretta H. (Haupt) Knaub.She enjoyed watching game shows and doing crafts.Esther is survived by seven children, Marcia Mutzabaugh and her husband, Dick of Columbia, Samuel Beam and his wife, Leanna of Manchester, Jeffery Beam and his wife, Valerie of Tennessee, Carla Frey of Red Lion, Rhonda McGargle of Florida, Felicia Meo of Columbia, and Tina Richards and her husband, Jeffrey of Mount Wolf; 20 grandchildren; numerous great and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Kate Ness and Marian Gross; and her brother, Gordon Knaub. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Althea Grove; three grandchildren; and two brothers.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Zion Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.