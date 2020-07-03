1/1
Esther I. (Grove) Dietz
1929 - 2020
Esther I. (Grove) Dietz

York - Esther I. (Grove) Dietz, 90, entered into rest at Manor Care South, July 1, 2020. She was the cherished wife of the late Charles E. Dietz.

A memorial service to celebrate and remember her life, will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Red Lion Cemetery. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dietz was born in Felton, on October 21, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Sterling M. and M. Elsie (Tyson) Grove.

She graduated in 1947 from Red Lion High School and had been employed as the Head of the Composing Room with the York Daily Record for over 20 years retiring in 1990.

She was a former member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Red Lion.

She is survived by two daughters, JoAnn M. Garner and her husband, Larry of Glen Rock, and Kristi L. Lehman and her husband, Steven of West York; two granddaughters, Theresa L. Tomlinson and her husband, John, and Erin M. Kohlbus, both of Dallastown; a step grandson, Mark Lehman and wife Erica; a great grandson, Jack C. Tomlinson; many step great grandchildren; and a brother, S. Maurice Grove and wife Janet of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Cindy Lee Dietz and her sister Emma L. Grove and her brothers, Bernard M. Grove Sr., Perry E. Grove and James B. Grove

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ST. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 First Avenue, PO Box 250, Red Lion, PA 17356.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
