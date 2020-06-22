Esther I. RobertsWest Manchester Twp. - Esther I. Roberts, of York, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services- York South.Esther was born October 20th, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Blanche Ferguson. She was a graduate of William Penn High School, class of 1950.Esther was married to Richard E. Roberts, Sr., who preceded her in death July 24, 2011. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.Esther loved her family. She loved to travel and spent many years exploring the United States and Canada, with her beloved husband in their motor home. She also loved to dance and enjoyed bingo, dominoes, crossword puzzles and word search games. She had many pet dogs in her lifetime and had a special bond with her beloved yellow lab, "Cody". Esther was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church in Hellam.Esther leaves behind two daughters, Debbie Myers, and her husband Stephen, of Nottingham, Maryland, and Lisa Siple, and her husband David, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one son, Richard Roberts, Jr., and his wife Eunice, of York; and one grandson, Brandon Siple, of Pittsburgh.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Highmount Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Pastor Eddie Hutcheson will be officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.