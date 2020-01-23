|
Esther M. Hengst
Dallastown - Dallastown - Esther Marie (Godfrey) Hengst, 92, was surrounded by her family when she was called home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Geurian E. Hengst, to whom she was married for 68 years before his passing in November 2014.
Born on April 21, 1927 in North Hopewell Township, she was a daughter of the late Curtis C. and Edna May (Keeney) Godfrey. Esther was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and a generous and spirited member of the community. Known for her infectious giggle and pleasant personality, she was also strong and independent, with a heart of gold. She was a social butterfly and warmed the hearts of people of all ages - as evidenced at her 90th birthday party, which was attended by more than 90 of her closest family members and friends.
A creative and talented seamstress, Esther worked for various sewing factories in Red Lion and Windsor, while helping her husband run their farm in Felton. Over the years, she also worked for Tastysnack, McCrory Stores, Yorktowne Cabinets, Grandma's Country Kitchen as well as doing various jobs for the York Fairgrounds like counting pumpkin seeds and ironing clothes for Grandstand stars; Brittney Spears and Kenny Rogers to name a few. She loved country music and collecting teapots, taking walks, reading, cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She went out of her way to help others, cook special meals and desserts for her family, friends and neighbors, and sew projects - from simple mending and decorative pillows and curtains for her home to making quilts for her grandchildren and dresses for her great-grandchildren's American Dolls. Esther loved to spend time with her family and her smile, humor and kindness will be deeply missed, however; those who loved her will continue to carry on her warm and generous spirit.
Esther was a dedicated member of Chapel United Methodist Church where she attended the Crusaders for Christ Sunday School class and frequently served on the Chow Chow committee.
Esther is survived by a son, Michael Hengst and wife, Esther; three daughters, Sandra Stine and husband, Steven, Bonita Lighty and husband, Ronald, and Lori Allen; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Glen Godfrey; two sisters, Loretta Sweitzer and Bernice Zellers, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Ken Godfrey and sister, Orpha Bahn.
A Celebration of Life Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Chapel United Methodist Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Wargo. A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Heiland View Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences can be shared on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020