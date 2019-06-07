Services
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Black Rock Church of the Brethren
3864 Glenville Road
Glenville, PA
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Black Rock Church of the Brethren
3864 Glenville Road
Glenville, PA
York - Esther M. (Tracy) Miller, 92, of Country Meadows, York, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the home, where she had resided for 26 years. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Miller.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church. Officiating at the service will be her pastor, Rev. Brandon R. Grady. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Miller was born on July 23, 1926 in Manheim Township, a daughter of the late Carroll D. and Mary (Laughman) Tracy.

Esther worked for Black & Decker and was a cook for Manheim Elementary School for many years.

She was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren and the Hampstead American Legion, Post 200. Esther enjoyed volleyball, traveling, and being on the go.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra J. Leber and her husband Larry of York; a son Todd R. Shaffer and his wife Shelva of York Springs; and two step-daughters, Marlene P. Miller-Dyke and Bonnie L. Radel both of Red Lion; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister Lovie Klunk of Cross Keys Village, New Oxford. She was predeceased by a son Steve L. Shaffer and a brother Donald Tracy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 7, 2019
