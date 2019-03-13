Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
YORK - Esther Mae (Weitkamp) Nease, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2019 at 6:15 a.m. at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was 85 years old, born October 31, 1933. Esther was the widow of Leroy Allen Nease, Jr. who passed away on November 2, 1985. From this union there were four children; Michael Nease and his wife Debra, Jeffrey Nease and his wife Marcia, Brian Nease and his wife Sonia, and Julie MacTaggart and her husband Thomas. She is survived by six grandchildren, Matthew, Shelby, Shannon, Nicole, Barbara, and Justin; five great grandchildren, Levi, Mia, Hudson, Tabitha, and Tucker; two sisters, Tammy Gracey and Gigi Weitkamp; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Alyce Heltzel, Joan Purcell, and Sonya Weitkamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Spurgeon and Pauline (Miller) Weitkamp; a sister, Helen Millhime, and a brother, Spurgeon Weitkamp, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Zarfos.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York. Her pastor, The Reverend Dr. Ron Oelrich will officiate. Burial will follow the services in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
