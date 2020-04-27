|
Esther R. Clark
SEVEN VALLEYS - Esther R. (Brenneman) Clark, 58, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of William V. Clark to whom she was married for 30 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 12, 1962 in York, she was a daughter of Nelson R. Brenneman and the late Judy (Wagner) Brenneman. Esther was a 1980 graduate of Spring Grove and worked as the Plans Administrator for North Codorus Township.
Mrs. Clark was a member of Zion Shaffer United Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys where Esther enjoyed singing in the choir as well as teaching Sunday and Bible school. She loved riding motorcycles, making cards and collecting coupons.
Along with her husband, William, Esther leaves her son, Robert "Willie" Clark of Spring Grove; daughter, Jennie L. Stevens, her husband, Charles, and granddaughter Chloe, of Brogue; four brothers Nelson Brenneman Jr., and his wife, Donna of Dover, Murray Brenneman and his wife, Kelly of Dover, Neil Brenneman of York, Timothy Brenneman and his wife, Tina of Windsor; and sister Daisy Breighner and her husband, Steve of York New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local food band of your choice or to the - 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, Fl 32256 in Esther's memory.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020