Esther V. (Green) Kreeger
Winterstown - Esther V. (Green) Kreeger, 74 of Winterstown, passed away on Wednesday, February 5 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Earl J. Kreeger for 58 years.
Mrs. Kreeger was born in Woodbine, PA on March 7, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Amos S. and Clara B. (Woods) Green.
Esther was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Winterstown United Methodist Church and the North Hopewell - Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, William Kreeger and his wife Kelly, Carla Owens and her husband Larry and Victoria Malone and her companion John Rutter. She is also survived by four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor Esther's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 10 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor David Shultz officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude's, Shriners International or to the Winterstown United Methodist Church Building Fund.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020