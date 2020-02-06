Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Kreeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther V. (Green) Kreeger


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther V. (Green) Kreeger Obituary
Esther V. (Green) Kreeger

Winterstown - Esther V. (Green) Kreeger, 74 of Winterstown, passed away on Wednesday, February 5 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Earl J. Kreeger for 58 years.

Mrs. Kreeger was born in Woodbine, PA on March 7, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Amos S. and Clara B. (Woods) Green.

Esther was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Winterstown United Methodist Church and the North Hopewell - Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, William Kreeger and his wife Kelly, Carla Owens and her husband Larry and Victoria Malone and her companion John Rutter. She is also survived by four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor Esther's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 10 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor David Shultz officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude's, Shriners International or to the Winterstown United Methodist Church Building Fund.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -