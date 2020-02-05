|
Ethel Alverta Warfel
Lower Windsor Twp. - Ethel Alverta "Abby" Warfel, age 76, of Lower Windsor Township, York, died at 6:41 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Dean Baublitz officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020