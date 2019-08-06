|
|
Ethel C. Peters
York - Ethel C. (Klepper) Peters, 103, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Raymond Peters.
Mrs. Peters was born in Dover Twp., Sunday, October 3, 1915, daughter of the late Clarence O. and Annie L. (Ziegler) Klepper.
She was a member of Dover Bethany United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Louella F. Newcomer and her husband, Earl of York; a granddaughter, Earlene F. Dormer of Lancaster; a grandson, Steven E. Newcomer and his wife, Jody of York; five great-granddaughters; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
There will be a graveside service 12 Noon, Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Salem Union Cemetery, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, Pastor Sal Buonocoro. All those planning to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 11:45am.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Dover Bethany United Methodist Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019