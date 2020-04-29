|
Ethel I. (Miller) Hannigan
Brogue - Ethel I. (Miller) Hannigan, of Brogue, went from life to Eternal Life, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, peacefully at her home at the age of 93. Ethel was the wife of the late Lloyd R. Hannigan to whom she married on October 18, 1947, celebrating 72 years together prior to his death five months ago, on November 26, 2019.
She was born in Lower Chanceford Township on September 10, 1926 and was the daughter of the late William A. Miller and Mabel O. (Krewson) Miller. She graduated from Lower Chanceford High School, Class of 1944 and worked for a few years at the National Biscuit Company until she married and started a family. She dedicated her life to caring for others. She raised her two sons, Dennis E. Hannigan and Dean E. Hannigan. In 1981, she donated one of her kidneys to her son, Dennis, who spent most of his short life battling diabetes, saying at the time "I feel like I gave him a second chance at life". She and her husband volunteered at nursing homes and she cared for numerous ill family members. She spent countless Sundays and summer weeks with her three grandchildren when they were young and loved every minute she spent with her seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, quilting, and cooking Sunday dinners for the family. Ethel was a lifelong and active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Brogue, where she served on numerous committees and was seen behind the soup kettle and known for her walnut cake at the annual Bethel Picnic.
She leaves a son, Dean E. Hannigan of Windsor and his wife Linda. She was the loving grandmother of Amy Zea and her husband Dale of Red Lion, Daniel Hannigan and his wife Jessica of Clarksville, TN and Troy Hannigan and his wife Erike of Philadelphia, and a great grandmother to Hayley, Alexander, Brayden, Dayne, Addyson, Ena and Ellis. She also leaves a brother, Mervin Miller of Brogue, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd R. Hannigan on November 26, 2019, a son, Dennis E. Hannigan on May 4, 1986 and her siblings, Lizzy, Curvin, Jennie, Leroy, Arthur, Edna, Pearl, Clyde, Ray, Ruth, Mary and Dale.
Services and burial for Ethel will be private and at the convenience to the family, with her pastor, Rev. Kim Cartwright officiating. Burial will be in Bethel UM Cemetery. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway Red Lion will be assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York County Blind Center, 1380 Spahn Ave., York, PA 17403, or to the National Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134 A, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
