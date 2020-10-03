Ethel J. GrimmManchester -Ethel J. Grimm, 85, entered into rest Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Philip E. Grimm.A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Grimm was born June 1, 1935 in York, a daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Holub) Strausbaugh. She was a member of Harvest Time Temple in Hanover. She had been employed at Pfaltzgraff Pottery, and later as a truck driver.Ethel is survived by her children, Brenda Sier and her husband Robert, and Randy Grimm and his wife Chris; grandchildren Melissa, Matt, and Scott; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister Mary Kennell and her husband Larry.She was preceded in death by sisters and brother Dorothy, Frank, and Shirley.Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice.