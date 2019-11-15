|
Ethel M. Boyer
York - Ethel M. Boyer, age 99, of York, died at 10:03 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Homeland Center in Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Lloyd M. Boyer.
Born May 20, 1920 in Spring Grove, a daughter of the late Percy M. and Sally J. (Miller) Berkheimer, she retired from A and P Grocery where she worked at the Edgar Street and Red Lion locations. Mrs. Boyer enjoyed playing the organ and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Boyer is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. Collins of Camp Hill; a son, David G. Boyer, and his wife Shelvia of Dover; six grandchildren, Kenneth Boyer, Matthew Boyer, Cynthia Mosmiller, Karen Wachter, Jennifer Kerwin, and Daniel Collins; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Glatfelter of Dover. She was also preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the main entrance at 1:45 PM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019