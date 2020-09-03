1/
Ethel M. Cunningham
1943 - 2020
Ethel M. Cunningham

West Donegal Twp. - Ethel M. Cunningham, age 76, of West Donegal Township, Elizabethtown, died at 9:46 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. She was the wife of Teddy B. Cunningham.

Born November 9, 1943 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ethel Maxine Rhoads (nee Weaver) and the late Warren R. Ness, who was killed in WWII. She had graduated from York High School in 1961, and most recently was a homemaker. Previously retired from McCrory Distribution Center as a Department Manager and Office Secretary for PRN Special Touch and worked for the VNA of York as a Home Care Assistant after retirement. She was a member of Past Royal Matron of Dr. J.M. Hyson Memorial Court No. 106 of the Amaranth, and Past Grand Royal Matron Order of the Amaranth State of PA.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cunningham is survived by a sister, Dorothy A. Brenner, of York; two brothers, Michael S. Rhoads, of Middletown, Wisconsin, and John T. Rhoads, of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles N. Rhoads; a step father, Norman W. Rhoads; and a step sister, P. Jane Williams.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Amaranth Diabetes Research Fund: c/0 Dr. J.M. Hyson Memorial Court No. 106 O of A, Red Lion, PA or Masonic Charities at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
