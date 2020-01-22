|
Ethel M. Winand
Springettsbury Twp. - Ethel M. Winand, age 95, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late John H. Winand.
Born August 28, 1924 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late George Andrew and Elizabeth (Hall) Moore, she was a 1942 graduate of William Penn High School, and a 1945 graduate of the York Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Winand worked at York Hospital and retired from Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed a lifetime of happy memories, which included traveling with John, spending winters in Arizona, and spending time with long time friends and family. She was thankful for the love devotion of her immediate and step family members.
Mrs. Winand is survived by two nieces, Christina Baron and Rose Ness; two nephews, David Moore and Matthew Moore; and a step daughter, Ruby Spyker. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Moore; and two nieces, Andrea Moore and Dixie Moore.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mt. Rose Cemetery, with the Rev'd Eric Hillegas, officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the main entrance at 1:45 PM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406; or to Saint John Episcopal Church Food Bank, 140 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020