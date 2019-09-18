Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Rose Cemetery
1502 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA
Ethel Miller


1924 - 2019
Ethel Miller Obituary
Ethel Miller

York - Ethel Marie Miller, 95, of York, died on September 16, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Leon Miller. Born in York on September 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Kibbler) Eichelberger.

She was a sales clerk for the Pottery Hill.

Ethel is survived by a son Dennis Miller and his wife Vickie or York; a daughter Kathy Kroft and her husband Jack of Dover; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a sister Louise Stremmel of SC. She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:45 am.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
