Ethel P. (Sechrist) Sower
York, PA - Ethel P. (Sechrist) Detter Sower, 98 of York, PA, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on May 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Sower and the late Harold F. Detter.
Born February 12, 1921 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Bertha K. (Peters) Sechrist.
Ethel retired as a machine operator from the former York Braid Mill Company. She formerly attended Manchester Assembly of God, where she was involved with the Women's Ministry of the church and Good News Free Will Baptist Church in York. Ethel and her first husband Harold Detter sang Gospel songs for forty years at various churches throughout York County. She satisfied her love of travel by extensively traveling the world with both of her husbands.
Ethel is survived by a sister, Betty J. Neff of York, a step son, Randall L. Sower of Saginaw, PA, two step grandchildren and their children and three generations of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good News Free Will Bapstist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402 or to Manchester Assembly of God, 4115 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019