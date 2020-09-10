Ethel Viola Harris



Masonic Village - Ethel Viola Harris, 93, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA died peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gladston (Tim) Harris to whom she was married for 72 years.



Born June 14,1927, in Yoe, PA. She was the daughter of the late Mamie and Charles Forry. She was a graduate of Red Lion High School, and worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Redco & Capri Corp. She was also a member of Amaranth Lodge, Chapter 169, York, PA. She loved to play bridge and golf with her many friends. She was loved and will be greatly missed.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Richard) Buchholtz of York, PA; Diane (Christopher) Mulch, of Blairstown, NJ; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Gladys McCoy of Hellam, PA and a brother, Albert Forry of Kissimmee, FL.



Funeral services will be determined later at the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA.









