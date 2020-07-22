Ethellene Mildred (Shade) Nolan
Millsboro, DE - Ethellene Mildred (Shade) Nolan, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Born January 17, 1927, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clara "Grace" and Elwood Shade; the sixth of seven children. She was the widow of Lyle (Bob) Nolan.
Ethellene moved from Berkeley Springs to Hancock, Md., and then to York, Pa., where she was employed as a seamstress at Triumph Hosiery (Danskin). Then, because of their love for boating, fishing, crabbing, and just being on the water, Bob and Ethellene, semi-retired in Millsboro, Del. There, she worked at the Breakers Motel, in Rehoboth, Del., and then for the Rehoboth Beach Police Dept. selling parking permits for the city.
She liked music and dancing and joined a senior singles club where she could participate in the many activities that she enjoyed doing.
Ethellene is survived by two children, a son, Charles Robey, of Skippack, Pa.; a daughter, Patricia (Robey) Lizotte and her husband, Carl, of York, Pa.; a grandson, Sgt. C. Patrick Lizotte (USMC) and his wife, Brooke; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Wesley Lizotte, in San Diego, Ca.; and two step-children, Fred Nolan, and Julie (Nolan) Morgan, and their children.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Samuel Shade (1914-1995), Stuart Shade (Feb. 1917-Mar. 1917), Clarence Shade (1922-2002), and Chester Shade (1929-1995); two sisters, Pauline (Shade) Green (1919-1972), and Wanida (Shade) Dick (1925-2009); and a step-son, Denny Nolan.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main Street, Hancock, Md. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in the Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church cemetery, 14253 Exline Road, Hancock, Md.
