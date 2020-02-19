|
|
Eugene C. Deaner
YORK - Eugene C. Deaner, 93, passed away February 18, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Evelyn L. (Lunsford) Deaner to whom he was married for 73 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held from 9-10AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born August 21, 1926 in Lynchburg, VA, he was a son of the late Frank C. and Lucy W. (Woodall) Deaner.
He was employed as a production manager for several years with various ice cream companies and later worked as a salesman at Park Hill Fasteners until his retirement.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Washington Redskins, the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Deaner is also survived by two sons, Carleton E. Deaner Jr., of Boca Raton, FL and Terrell C. Deaner and wife Teresa of York; one daughter, Arliss M. Allen and husband, Tom of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, Christopher Deaner, Andrea Allen and Amanda Allen; three great grandchildren, Emmitt and Adrian Deaner and National Steel Allen and a few nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, Pa 16648.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020