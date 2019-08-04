|
Eugene C. "Jake" Fair
Glen Rock - Eugene C. "Jake" Fair Jr., 77, of Glen Rock, passed peacefully in his home Friday, August 2, 2019. He was the husband of Linda L. (Warner) Fair with whom he celebrated 34 years of marriage on September 8, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jacqueline Starz. Military Rites will be given by the York County Honor Guard.
Mr. Fair was born on June 24, 1942 in Glen Rock and was the son of the late Eugene C. "Jake" Fair, Sr. and Carrie L. (McCann) Fair.
He was a Foreman at AMP, Inc. for over 30 years, having retired in 1999 from the Green Valley plant. He also drove school bus for York Catholic for over 20 years, was a lifelong farmer, and owned and operated Fair's Farm Produce.
Mr. Fair was an Army Veteran having served during Vietnam.
Jake was a life member of Glen Rock Hose and Ladder and Rose Fire Company, New Freedom. He also was a member of Southern York County Forrest Fire Crew, the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403 of Glen Rock, New Freedom VFW Post #7012, and he volunteered on the fire crew at the Gettysburg reenactments. He enjoyed farming, cooking pit beef, watching Pit Masters, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves, two daughters, Lisa J. Gemmill and Lisa M. Root (Martin) both of Glen Rock; three sons, Brian E. Fair of Glen Rock, Keith C. Fair (Debra) of York, and Al D. Taylor (Missy) of Shrewsbury; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; a great great grandchild, and another one on the way.
The family wishes to thank AseraCare Hospice for their caring assistance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Rock Hose & Ladder P.O. Box 95, Glen Rock, PA 17327, or Southern York County Forest Fire Crew, P.O. Box 93, Glen Rock, PA 17327
Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019