Eugene C. Landes Jr.
Eugene C. Landes, Jr

York - Eugene C. Landes, Jr.,72, entered into rest on August 1, 2020. Born on September 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Ferna L. (Beck) and Eugene C. Landes, Sr. Eugene honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army. After 47 years, he retired from Johnson Controls where he worked as a machine stagger. He also loved to golf and go bowling. Eugene was a member of the Hawks Club, Vikings Club, Victory Club, Girard Club, Post UAW 1872 and a volunteer firefighter for Laurel-Rex.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Michelle Landes; sons, Robert Landes, Julio Landes, Dylan Landes and Derrick Landes; grandchildren, Amber Rose Nachtigall, Austin Landes, Samuel Landes, Mercii-Ann Landes, Yaremi Cisneros-Landes; and a host of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
