Eugene E. Herman, Jr.
York - Eugene E. Herman, Jr., died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Red Lion Cemetery, East Gay St., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating and full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on September 27, 1948 in York, he was a son of the late Eugene E. and Audrey L. (Krewson) Herman, Sr. Eugene worked at Eagle Snacks for 23 years and retired from Strine Printing Co., Inc. after 15 years.
Mr. Herman served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War.
Eugene was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and a lifetime member of the York Rifle Range. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish.
Mr. Herman is survived by his brother, Kerry Herman and his wife, Dee of York; an aunt Joyce Emig and her husband, David of Dover; and nephews Shannon Poe of Dallastown and Derek Hoffman of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
