Eugene Francis Wilson Reever
Thomasville - Eugene Francis Wilson Reever, 81, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Eugene was born in Mt. Wolf, PA. He retired from Campbell Chain after 41 years, and still enjoyed working part time, at Lowes in West York, where he was still employed, for 14 years.
He is survived by his Beloved Girlfriend, Sharon Finke. Daughters, Pamela Wilson, Teresa Falter, Deborah Friese and Sandra Flinchbaugh. Several stepchildren, and many Beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020