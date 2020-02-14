Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Reever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Francis Wilson Reever

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Francis Wilson Reever Obituary
Eugene Francis Wilson Reever

Thomasville - Eugene Francis Wilson Reever, 81, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Eugene was born in Mt. Wolf, PA. He retired from Campbell Chain after 41 years, and still enjoyed working part time, at Lowes in West York, where he was still employed, for 14 years.

He is survived by his Beloved Girlfriend, Sharon Finke. Daughters, Pamela Wilson, Teresa Falter, Deborah Friese and Sandra Flinchbaugh. Several stepchildren, and many Beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -