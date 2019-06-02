|
Eugene H. Holzapfel
Stewartstown - Eugene H. 'Gene' Holzapfel, 66, formerly of Dundalk, MD, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of Vickie L. (Dietz) Holzapfel and they celebrated 12 years of marriage in August of 2018. Born in Fort Meade, MD, Gene was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Bowers) Holzapfel. He retired from the Baltimore Sun as a machinist after 44 years of employment. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, lovingly referred to as 'Poppey'. Gene loved to travel and had a large community of friends from around the world. He was tragically taken from us and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Vickie, are four children: Christine E. Novcek, and her husband George of Glen Rock; Howard E. Holzapfel of Jacobus; Jason Cole Ripple, and his wife Lisa of Catonsville, MD; and Brandon Colt Ripple, and his wife Cynthia of Arbutus, MD; five grandchildren, Brittany, Angela, Austin, Emma, and Meadow; one great grandson, Baiden; and a sister, Marlene Holzapfel, and her husband Bob Kropkowski of Westminster, MD. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Holzapfel.
There will be a Life Celebration gathering honoring Gene's life at the end of June. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019