Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Holzapfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. Holzapfel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene H. Holzapfel Obituary
Eugene H. Holzapfel

Stewartstown - Eugene H. 'Gene' Holzapfel, 66, formerly of Dundalk, MD, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of Vickie L. (Dietz) Holzapfel and they celebrated 12 years of marriage in August of 2018. Born in Fort Meade, MD, Gene was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Bowers) Holzapfel. He retired from the Baltimore Sun as a machinist after 44 years of employment. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, lovingly referred to as 'Poppey'. Gene loved to travel and had a large community of friends from around the world. He was tragically taken from us and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Vickie, are four children: Christine E. Novcek, and her husband George of Glen Rock; Howard E. Holzapfel of Jacobus; Jason Cole Ripple, and his wife Lisa of Catonsville, MD; and Brandon Colt Ripple, and his wife Cynthia of Arbutus, MD; five grandchildren, Brittany, Angela, Austin, Emma, and Meadow; one great grandson, Baiden; and a sister, Marlene Holzapfel, and her husband Bob Kropkowski of Westminster, MD. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Holzapfel.

There will be a Life Celebration gathering honoring Gene's life at the end of June. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now