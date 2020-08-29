Eugene J. Lamparter, Sr.
Dover - Eugene J. Lamparter, Sr., 91, entered into rest Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the loving husband of Doris V. (Eisenhart) Lamparter. They celebrated 73 years of marriage on June 21, 2020.
Born January 22, 1929 in Dover, Eugene was a son of the late Christ E. and Alice (Pickell) Lamparter.
He worked for Consolidated Freightways.
Eugene was a member of Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover; Dover Township Fire Company; and Kettle Creek - Tamarack Sportsmen's Association. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed gardening and raising livestock.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by five sons, Eugene J. Lamparter, Jr., Curtis L. Lamparter, Robert A. Lamparter and Radean G. "George" Lamparter, all of Dover and Scott L. Lamparter of Carlisle; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Catharine Berkheimer, Margaret Lamparter, Ann Stover, and Alice Neiman; and five brothers, George, Richard, Christ, Park and Franklin Lamparter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eugene's graveside service at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Suburban Memorial Gardens, 3825 Bull Rd., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. N. Patrick Teaford, pastor of St. David's E.C. Church in Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family.
