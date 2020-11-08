1/1
Eugene J. Sterner
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Eugene J. Sterner

York - Eugene J. Sterner, 86, entered into rest Tuesday November 3, 2020 at his home. He was the companion of Dolores Senft.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Rose Cemetery with Rev. Paul Giuliano officiating. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The procession to the chapel will form inside the cemetery main entrance after 10:30 a.m.. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements. The family requests that masks be worn for the service.

Mr. Sterner was born May 26, 1934 in York, a son of the late Floyd and Cordie (Williams) Sterner. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was employed at McKay Chain as a welder and maintenance. He was a member of Prince AA, South End Democratic Club, and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards with family and friends and walking the rail trail.

Eugene is survived by his children Kelley Dreyer, Scott Sterner, Julie Yakim and Lori Grove; 7 grandchildren Brittanie, Paul, Jessica, Ross, Rainy, Dayne and Lexie. 3 great-grandchildren Madison, Colton and Brynn; a brother Kemps Sterner and his wife Eva. He is also survived by Tammy Senft, Barry Senft, Stephanie and Nicole and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Vickie L. Sterner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fischer House Foundation or a charity of choice.








Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Rose Cemetery
