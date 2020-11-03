1/1
Eugene L. Daugherty Sr.
Eugene L. Daugherty, Sr.

MANCHESTER - Eugene L. Daugherty, Sr. 77, of Manchester, passed away at 3:15 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Manor Care South.

Eugene was born March 31, 1943 in York and was the son of the late Emory and Cora (Lehigh) Daugherty.

He was employed as a warehouseman since 1968 with Con Agra of York. He attended Bible Baptist Church in York. He was a John Deere tractor fan and enjoyed attending the Olde Tyme Days each year to admire the John Deere Tractors and enjoy the fellowship with other attendees.

Eugene is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Daugherty of Dallastown and Keith Daugherty of Spring Grove; his daughter, Wonnita Stevens of Jacobus; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his brothers, Dennis and Dale and his sisters, Jean Ryer, Carol Carney, Nancy Kahler, Joyce Pope, Joan Madison and Jane Rhinehardt. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene L. Daugherty, Jr; his brother, Carl and his sister, Norma Landis.

Funeral Services and burial for Eugene will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manor Care South, 200 Pauline Drive, York, PA. 17402.

To share memories of Eugene please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
